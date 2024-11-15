Tata SUVs get discount up to Rs 2.75 lakh for November 2024, Know details about the offer

Tata Motors is offering some exciting benefit on its SUVs in India. The discount offer is valid for SUVs like Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Punch. We have mentioned the benefits offered by the manufacturer in details below.

Tata Harrier and Tata Safari

Tata Motors is offering a massive Rs 2.75 lakh discount on the pre-facelift models of Harrier and Safari. The models get massive cash discounts along with exchange bonus. The total benefit increases up to Rs 2.75 lakh. On the other hand, the models that are produced in 2023 get up to Rs 1.75 lakh off. On the other hand, the MY2024 Harrier and Safari gets up to Rs 25,000 benefit.

The SUVs are powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 170hp with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The Harrier is priced between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 25.89 lakh. On the other hand, the Safari is priced between Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 26.79 lakh.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is one of the popular compact SUV in India. Pre-facelift Nexon gets massive discount of up to Rs 1.35 lakh and that includes discounts and exchange benefit. 2023 Nexon gets benefit of up to Rs 80,000. On the other hand, the 2024 model gets up to Rs 30,000 discount. Well, buyers do not get discount on recently launched Nexon CNG.

When it comes to engine options, we get 120hp 1.2-litre engine, 115hp 1.5-litre diesel engine and the CNG 1.2-litre engine that offers 100hp.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch gets discount up to Rs 40,000 for MY2023 models. On the other hand, the older models get benefits up to Rs 15,000 discount. The Tata Punch gets 1.2-litre engine that generates 88hp for Petrol engine and 73.5hp for CNG trim.

(Note: The discount might be different in different cities. Users are expected to check with their nearest dealership for knowing the prices.)