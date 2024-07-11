Tata Safari July 2024 discount: Avail offers up to Rs 1.85 lakh for July 2024

Tata Motors has announced a discount of up to Rs 1.85 lakh on its most premium SUV offered in India. Along with the Tata Safari, we get a discount on the Tata Harrier too. Recently the manufacturer has announced that its SUV line-up has received a 2 million sales milestone. Under its “King of SUVs” campaign, the company has reduced the prices of its flagship SUVs. The discounts are offered to Indian customers and can be availed till 31st July 2024.

We have mentioned below about the variants of the Tata Safari and Tata Harrier that get discounts.

In order to celebrate the milestone of 2 million sales, the company has dropped the prices of Tata Harrier as well as Safari by Rs 1.85 lakh. The offer is available till the end of July 2024. This makes the on-road prices of the Tata Safari as well as Tata Harrier at Rs 17.10 lakh and Rs 18.28 lakh respectively (both prices on-road Mumbai).

Harrier/ Safari benefit July 2024

When it comes to Tata Harrier, the Pure+, Adventure + and Adventure+ ADAS variants get a maximum benefit of Rs 1.42 lakhs. The buyers can get Rs 82,600 off on Pure, Pure (O) as well as Pure + variants. The base as well as the top variants can get a discount of up to Rs 59,500.

The Tata Safari, on the other hand, gets a maximum benefit of Rs 1.85 lakh. The Pure + (S) variant gets the above-mentioned discount. The least discount is offered on Accomplished and Accomplished + variants. These variants get the least discount of Rs 59,500.

The reason behind offering all these discounts on its top-notch SUVs is quite simple. Tata Motors wants the sales of Harrier and Safari to increase so that it can increase its grip in the segment.