Tata Safari facelift spotted in India, gets a design inspired from Harrier EV

Tata Safari facelift is expected to launch soon in India and a test mule of the same has been spotted recently. According to the spy images of the upcoming SUV, we could see that the Safari facelift gets a design that is inspired by the Harrier EV concept. The Harrier EV concept was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The facelifted Tata Safari gets a lot of new designs as compared to the current generation. From the front, the grille is sleeker and the headlamps are reworked. The LED light bar on the SUV runs from one end to another. The main headlights are placed on the bumper of the SUV.

From the rear too, the SUV gets revised LED tail lamp units. The tail lamps are connected in the middle via a connecting strip. However, from the sides, the SUV is seen equipped with 5-spoke alloy wheels. We can expect new colour options in the Tata Safari Facelift.

In terms of engine, the Tata Safari facelift is expected to get a new 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo petrol

engine. The peak power of the engine is 170PS while the peak torque is 280 Nm. The engine is also expected to be used in the Tata Harrier in the future. There will be an option for the 2.0 turbo diesel motor that is currently offered in the SUV.

Recently, the Tata Safari as well as the Harrier receives significant upgrades in terms of safety as well as cabin features.

The new gadgets on the SUVs include a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 9-speaker JBL audio system. On the other hand, the digital instrument cluster on both SUVs is 7 inches. The Harrier gets Oak Brown finish on the dashboard as well as on the door panels. Similarly, the Safari gets an oyster white touch on the seats as well as on the dashboard.