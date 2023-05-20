Tata Safari facelift new spy shots reveal new headlamp design, alloy wheels

Tata Motors is working on the facelift of the Tata Safari and will likely launch the SUV in October this year. The test mule of the Tata Safari was spotted on the roads multiple times.

Now, some new spy pictures of the Safari facelift has surfaced online. The Safari facelift test mule was completely camouflaged. The new spy shots has shown new alloy wheels, and headlamp design.

The Safari facelift seems to have borrowed the design elements from the Harrier EV concept that was previewed at Auto Expo earlier this year. A majorly overhauled interior along with a new turbo-petrol engine under the hood is also expected to be on the cards.

Tata Safari facelift exterior design

The previous test mule of Tata Safari facelift was spotted with a completely redesigned front fascia, a split LED headlamp set-up where the upper LED DRL will be a full-width light bar stretching across the bonnet. Meanwhile, the main headlamp cluster in the bumper below is now vertically positioned.

The latest spy shots reveal a blacked-out treatment around the headlamp housing and an air vent integrated into the cluster. It also shows sleeker headlamps, redesigned bumper, and there’s also an all-new grille with slim horizontal slats.

The test mule also seems to have new blacked-out, twin five-spoke alloy wheels. The Safari will likely get new, slimmer and connected LED tail-lamps, and a slightly tweaked rear bumper.

Tata Safari facelift interior and features

Though, there is not much information about the interior of the Safari facelift yet, the SUV is expected to arrive with the new dashboard design and a new two-spoke steering wheel.

Tata Safari facelift Powertrain

The camouflaged test mule was spotted testing on the outskirts of Bengaluru . It was seen with a KA number plate unlike most Tata test mules that come with an MH number plate, which hints that it was being tested by some component manufacturer. It could be a petrol powertrain variant, or even the all-electric version that’s due to go on sale in 2024.

It could be powered by a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol unit producing 170hp and 280Nm of torque. It could also be available with the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 170hp and 350Nm of torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.

Tata Safari facelift launch expected

Tata Motors will start production of the Safari facelift at its Pimpri plant in September 2023. It will likely launch by October 2023, just before Diwali. Upon launch, it will rival with the likes of the 7-seat Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar.

