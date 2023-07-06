Tata Motors rolls out 5 lakh units of Tata Tiago in India

Tata has rolled out 5 lakh units of the Tata Tiago. The hatchback is offered in multiple powertrains and includes petrol, CNG as well as electric variants. The last 1 lakh units of the car were sold in a matter of just 15 months. Tata Tiago is manufactured in the Sanand plant in Gujarat. The vehicle caters to the need of both urban and rural buyers in India.

The Tiago is offered in six variants and that include six variants – XE, XM, XT (O), XT, XZ and XZ+. A Revetron 1.2 l, 3-cylinder BS6 engine is offered in petrol as well as CNG variants. The Tiago and Tiago NRG variants offer the same power and torque output. The power offered on the variants includes 86 PS (63.0 kW)@6000 RPM as well as 113 Nm@ 3300 RPM.

On the other hand, the iCNG variant offers 86 PS (63.0 kW)@6000 RPM in the Petrol Mode. On the other hand, CNG Mode offers 73.4 PS (54 KW)@6000 RPM. When it comes to torque the petrol mode offers 113Nm and CNG mode offers 95Nm.

When it comes to the price of the Tata Tiago, it starts from Rs 5.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.10 lakh.

Tata Motors added the electric variant of the car to its Tiago EV India last year. Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car by the company in India. It starts from Rs 8.69 lakh and goes up to Rs 12.04 lakh. Tata offers two battery pack options for the Tiago EV- 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh.

The 19.2 kWh motor produces a peak power of 60 bhp and torque of 110Nm. On the other hand, the 24 kWh produces a peak power of 74 bhp and torque of 114Nm.