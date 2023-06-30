Tata registers Frest trademark, will it be the Curvv SUV

Tata Motors has registered a new trademark to be used for its next new car in India. The registered trademark is Tata Frest and it is assumed that it will be the production version of the Tata CURVV concept, reported Cartoq. The Tata Curvv concept was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The design of the SUV is quite sharp and it offered the shape of a Coupe.

Tata had claimed that the upcoming Curvv coupe will be quite sturdy as an SUV. The Tata Cuvv is expected to be a petrol SUV at the time of launch. It is also expected that the Curvv will be offered with a CNG option too at the time of launch. However, the Tata Curvv or Tata Frest will be offered with an electric variant too. However, there are ample chances that the Tata Curvv might not be named Tata Frest. The final name will be something different.

When it comes to the design of the SUV, it looks muscular and distinct. The crease lines that run from the front to the back enhance the sharpness on the sides. The wheel arches also seem to be quite distinctive and add to the looks of the Coupe. At the front as well as at the rear, the SUV looks sharp. It has a split LED headlight set up just like the other Tata cars. The headlights will be present in the triangular housings. The Tata Curvv will also offer a panoramic sunroof and various other features in the cabin.

Recently, the Tata Nexon EV has crossed over 50,000 sales mark since its launch in 2020. The Electric car has achieved this sales milestone in less than four years after it’s launch. The Nexon EV prices range between Rs 14.49 lakh to Rs 19.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The EV is available in two variants including Prime and Max.