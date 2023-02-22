Tata Red Dark Edition SUVs launched in India, Check details about the upgrade

Tata Red Dark Edition SUVs has been launched in India. The SUVs that get this edition include- Nexon, Harrier and Safari. There are some safety and cosmetic upgrades in the Red Dark Edition SUVs. The Red Dark Editions are limited to few variants of the above mentioned SUVs.

Upgrade on the Red Dark Edition SUVs

A red badging and red insert on the Red Dark Edition of Tata Harrier, Safari and Nexon distinguishes them from Dark Editions. All the three SUVs come in Oberon Black colour scheme. On the other hand, the Harrier and Safari get red seat upholstery and leatherette grab handles.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition is offered in XZ+/XZA+ Luxs trims. The new variant offers some new features like the wireless charger, cruise control, ventilated seats, in-built air purifier, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) etc. The Nexon Red Dark Edition costs between Rs 12.35 lakh and Rs 14.35 lakh.

The Tata Nexon Jet Edition comes with 1.2 liter-3 cylinder turbo petrol 120hp and 1.5 liter-4 cylinder turbo diesel 115hp engines. Both engines get 6 speed manual and AMT (automated manual transmission) options

Tata Harrier/ Safari

New cabin features include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera as well as a 7-inch instrument cluster. There will also be a presence of 9 speaker JBL sound system.

When it comes to safety, both SUVs get an upgrade in the form of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The safety features include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, 6 airbags, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, lane change alert, the lane departure warning, high beam assist etc.

There are no mechanical changes on the special edition of Tata Harrier as well as Tata Safari and it will be offered with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. The engine produces 168bhp power while the maximum torque offered on the SUV is 350Nm. In terms of transmission, the SUV is either offered in 6-speed manual transmission/ 6-speed automatic transmission.However, the engine of the SUVs are updated to BS6 Phase 2 or RDE norms.

The Tata Harrier/ Safari Red Dark Edition are offered between Rs 21.77 lakh and Rs 25.01 lakh.