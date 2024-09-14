Tata Punch Facelift to launch soon in markets, Check what’s new

Tata Motors is reportedly planning to launch the new upgraded version of it’s best-selling model, which is non-other than the Tata Punch. Earlier, the hatchback was set to launch in mid 2025. Now, the company might be planning to bring it sooner to the Indian market months ahead of its earlier launch timeline.

Now, let’s know what could be different in the new Punch.

Tata Punch facelift: new feature list

As per reports, the upcoming Punch facelift will feature a larger infotainment screen of 10.25-inch and with a sunroof, along with a redesigned centre console and rear AC vents, among other additions.

It will also have wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, wireless charging pad and C-type fast charging ports. However, all of these will only be available in Accomplished and Creative variants.

It could also get some new variant lineup including Pure (O), Adventure S, Adventure+ S and some of the existing ones like the Rhythm, Accomplished, Accomplished (Sunroof) and Creative flagship will be discontinued.

Additionally, there will also be a re-shuffle of features on the existing trims.

Tata Punch facelift: design highlights

The Punch is expected to borrow cues from the Punch EV, although some differentiation will be maintained like on the Nexon and Nexon EV. So, a significantly revised fascia with new LED DRL signatures, new headlamps and new bumpers can be expected. On the inside, apart from the equipment upgrades, there could be new upholstery as a revised colour scheme for the dashboard.

Tata Punch facelift: no mechanical changes

There wont be any mechanical changes as the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will continue with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. It will also get a CNG-powered variant, just like the outgoing Punch, and an AMT gearbox might be on offer too with CNG.

Upon launch, the Punch facelift will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3 along with lower variants of the Nissan Magnite (facelift due next month) and Renault Kiger.