Tata Punch facelift launched at affordable price of Rs. 6.13 lakh, check out its features here

Bhubaneswar: The new Tata Punch facelift has been launched at an amazingly affordable price of Rs. 6.13 lakh for the base model. This will be Tata Motors’s best-selling model Punch’s upgraded version in the Indian markets.

Tata Punch facelift features list:

As per reports, the newly launched Punch facelift will have the following distinguishing features:

a larger infotainment screen of 10.25-inch

a sunroof

a redesigned centre console

rear AC vents

The car will come packed with:

wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay

wireless charging pad and C-type fast charging ports

However, all of these will only be available in Accomplished and Creative variants.

Here are few design highlights:

The Punch has borrowed a few cues from the Punch EV, although some differentiation has been maintained like on the Nexon and Nexon EV.

The visible new additions are as follows:

LED DRL signatures, new headlamps

new stylish bumpers

new upholstery

revised colour scheme for the dashboard.

No major mechanical changes:

The same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will continue with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The engine produces 86hp and 113Nm of torque. It will also get a CNG-powered variant, just like the outgoing Punch, and an AMT gearbox might be on offer too with CNG.

The Tata Punch facelift launched recently will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3 along with lower variants of the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.