Tata Punch EV spied with front charging slot, Likely to launch soon

Tata Motors’ highly popular micro-SUV ‘Punch’ is expected to get an electric version soon. Ahead of it’s official launch, the Tata Punch EV was recently spotted at a charging station in India. Prior to this, the upcoming Electric vehicle has been spied on multiple times in the country.

The recent test mule of the upcoming Tata Punch EV was spotted with a front charging slot at the charging station. The spy shots shared by Instagram user B.choww shows the EV with simialr looks as the standard Tata Punch model with some tweaks.

The highlight of the Punch EV model is the charging panel on the front bumper. A lid can be seen that has been opened up, and the standard charger has been attached to it.

The car was spotted fully camouflage and looks like the same as the standard ICE Tata Punch from the front in the pictures. The other features seen in the test mule were the Tata Tiago like alloy wheels and disc brakes in the rear. However, reports suggested that the final production version will likely sport different wheels and designs.

Earlier, another test mule of the Tata Punch EV was spotted that was sitting on a flatbed. The previous spy shots also included some interior pictures. Like the exterior, the interior will be mostly identical to the outgoing model, as per the spy shots of the upcoming Punch EV.

The Punch EV interior also features the same 7.0-inch Harman Kardon touchscreen infotainment screen and automatic climate control.

The EV is expected to be powered by the same Ziptron technology that also powers the likes of the Tata Tiago EV and Nexon EV. However, there is no information of the powertrain details.

The Tata Tiago EV is offered with a 24 kWh battery pack and a smaller 19.2 kWh battery, which delivers an MIDC-certified range of 315 km and 250 km, respectively. We can expect a similar output from the Tata Punch EV.