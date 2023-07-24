Tata Punch CNG expected to be launch soon; Production starts in India

Tata Motors will be launching the CNG version of Tata Punch soon in India. As reported by Autocar India, the company has started the production of the CNG car in India. The Punch CNG will rival the likes of Hyundai Exter as it launches sometime soon. The Tata Punch is the fourth car offered by Tata Motors that gets a CNG variant.

Tata Punch CNG is expected to come with the same engine as the ICE variant. The ICE variant is equipped with a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. According to ARAI, the mileage of the Tata Punch goes up to 18.97 kmpl. The peak power of the SUV is 86PS while the maximum torque offered by the vehicle is 113Nm. In CNG mode it is expected to offer 77hp of power and 97Nm of peak torque. Just like the Altroz CNG is the Punch CNG will also feature new dual-cylinder CNG tanks and offer a sunroof too. The ICE variant of the Punch does not get a sunroof yet. The dual-cng cylinders are present below boot floor will offer more storage space.

The Tata Punch Punch will be based on the ALFA platform that is shared by the Altroz hatchback. There will be ‘i-CNG’ badge on the tailgate of the SUV. Reports have revealed that CNG-kit will be offered across the line-up.

The other important features of the SUV will include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, reverse parking camera, start/stop engine button, and much more.

In terms of price, it is expected that the Punch CNG will get a bump in prices as compared to the ICE variant. Currently, the Tata Punch is offered between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.52 lakh (ex-showroom price in New Delhi).