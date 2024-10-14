Tata Punch Camo Edition starts reaching dealerships

Tata Motors has started delivering the recently launched Punch Camo Edition to dealerships. The new special edition of the company’s best-selling SUVs, the Punch, is priced starting at Rs. 8.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It will available in limited numbers in the market.

Now, post its launch, the Punch Camo Edition has started reaching showrooms across India.

The new Punch Camo Edition highlights include a Seaweed Green exterior paint with a white roof, Charcoal Grey-finished 16-inch alloy wheels, and unique seat upholstery with Camo-themed patterns.

Furthermore, with the 2024 update, the Tata Punch received many new features including a large 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a Type C charging port along with a centre armrest for the front passengers.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Then there’s the CNG version too, which can be configured only with a manual transmission.