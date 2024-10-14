Tata Punch Camo Edition starts reaching dealerships

By Sunita
Tata punch camo edition launch
Image Credit: Tata Motors

Tata Motors has started delivering the recently launched Punch Camo Edition to dealerships. The new special edition of the company’s best-selling SUVs, the Punch, is priced starting at Rs. 8.45 lakh, ex-showroom. It will available in limited numbers in the market.

Now, post its launch, the Punch Camo Edition has started reaching showrooms across India.

The new Punch Camo Edition highlights include a Seaweed Green exterior paint with a white roof, Charcoal Grey-finished 16-inch alloy wheels, and unique seat upholstery with Camo-themed patterns.

Furthermore, with the 2024 update, the Tata Punch received many new features including a large 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charger, rear AC vents, and a Type C charging port along with a centre armrest for the front passengers.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch is equipped with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine coupled with a five-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Then there’s the CNG version too, which can be configured only with a manual transmission.

Also Read: New SUV models by Skoda and Kia to launch in India next year, check details about it
You might also like

New SUV models by Skoda and Kia to launch in India next year, check details about it

Bajaj likely to launch new 125cc motorcycle on October 16, likely to be Pulsar N125

Jeep Meridian facelift to be launched in India with a 5-seater option, know details

Citroen Basalt gets a 4-star rating in the Bharat NCAP, know details about the score