Tata Punch Camo Edition launched in India, prices for the limited edition SUV start at Rs 8.45 lakh

The 2024 edition of the Tata Punch Camo Edition has been launched in India at an initial price tag of Rs 8.45 lakh. This limited edition of the Tata Punch will be available as a special festive season offer. The price of the SUV is just Rs 15, 000 more than the regular trim of the SUV. The Camo edition brings cosmetic changes on the Punch SUV. Other than that it remains the same as earlier.

Tata Punch Camo Edition

The Tata Punch Camo Edition is offered in a dual-tone colour combination and it includes a new Seaweed Green colour along with white roof. The previous Camo Edition of Punch that launched in 2022 was offered in Foliage Green shade along with 16-inch alloy wheels.

We can find 16-inch alloy wheels on the limited edition SUV along with ‘Camo’ badges on the front fenders.

In the interior of the SUV, we get an all-black interior theme against a dual-tone dashboard on the regular edition of the Punch. There are ‘Camo’ graphics on the seat upholstery as well as the door pads. We get blacked-out interior door handles. The Tata Punch Camo Edition is offered with features like 10.25-inch touchscreen, semi-digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging feature, auto AC, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and rear camera, front dual airbags and much more.

Engine

When it comes to engine, the Tata Punch Camo Edition is offered in petrol as well as CNG powertrain options. We get a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder NA petrol engine that produces 88hp of maximum power. In the CNG mode, the engine produces 74hp of maximum power. We get manual and AMT gearbox options in the petrol version. On the CNG version, we get a manual gearbox option only.

Price

The Tata Punch Camo Edition is offered in Accomplished Plus and Creative Plus variants. The Accomplished Plus variant is priced between Rs 8.45 lakh to Rs 10.05 lakh. Similarly, the Creative Plus is offered between Rs 9.15 lakh and Rs 10.15 lakh.

Note: All prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, New Delhi.