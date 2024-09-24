Tata Nexon iCNG with panoramic sunroof launched in India at Rs 8.99 Lakh

Tata Motors has extended the Nexon line up in India with the launch of a new CNG variant. Called as Tata Nexon iCNG is priced at Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-showroom in the Indian market. The Nexon iCNG features a panoramic sunroof and a dual-cylinder technology and a boot space of 321 litres.

Moreover, Tata Motors has also updated the Nexon EV and introduced a new Red Dark variant for the basic model.

2024 Tata Nexon iCNG powertrain



The Nexon iCNG is powered by the existing 1.2L turbo-petrol engine that will offer a power output of 100 Hp and 170 Nm of max torque. The turbo-petrol engine will be available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The new Tata Nexon iCNG will be available in 8 different variants, offering a wide range of options to meet various customer preferences.

2024 Tata Nexon iCNG Features, Dual-cylinder technology



The Nexon iCNG SUV comes with a suite of features including a large panoramic sunroof, and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster with navigation display, 6 airbags, ESP and more as standard affair across the range. Moreover, the compact SUV uses Tata Motors’ dual-cylinder technology for a practical boot space of 321 litres, which has been moved down under the body, like the Punch iCNG.

The company claimed the Nexon iCNG will offer enhanced safety, comfort, and convenience.

2024 Tata Nexon Red Dark Edition

Following its success with Dark Edition variants across models like the Harrier and Safari, Tata Motors has introduced a new Red Dark variant that features an updated interior in comparison to the standard model.

2024 Tata Nexon EV



the company has also updated the Nexon EV. It is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2024 Tata Nexon EV now features a larger 45 kWh battery pack that is claimed to offer a range of 489 km. Meanwhile, the real-world range will likely be in the range of 350-370 km.

