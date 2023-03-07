Tata Nexon Facelift spotted again during testing, gets refreshed LED DRLs

The Tata Nexon Facelift has been spotted again during its trial and some visible changes were noticed on the SUV. Along with the refreshed design offered on the Nexon, we expect that there has been a change in the LED DRLs too.

The 2023 Tata Nexon gets an updated front profile and the design is inspired from the Tata Curvv as well as the Tata Harrier electric concept that were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. According to the spy shots, the Nexon facelift will offer a LED light bar at the front. On the other hand, the headlights are designed to be placed on the bumper.

Speaking about the rear of the car, the SUV gets X-shaped lights instead of Y-shaped lights which are used in the current model. It is expected that the top variants of the Nexon facelift will get 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, refreshed 7 inch digital instrument TFT cluster and much more. The probability of getting ADAS features on the SUV is also quite high and the features are likely to be similar with Harrier and Safari. There might be a presence of six airbags too.

Engine

Tata Motors might introduce a new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that will generate 123bhp of maximum power. On the other hand, the torque generated by the car is 225Nm. It is likely that the engine will replace the current 1.2-litre engine that generates 118bhp of power and 170Nm of torque. The engine is expected to get a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT)

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre Diesel engine is expected to be retained on the car. The engine generates 113bhp of power and 260Nm of torque. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT transmission.

The Nexon will get Eco, City and Sport drive modes like the current generation. We might expect a hike in the price of the news Tata Nexon too.