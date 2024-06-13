Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV score 5 stars in Bharat NCAP safety test

The Tata Nexon EV and the Punch EV has been awarded 5-stars rating in crash test by Bharat NCAP. Prior to both the Tata models, two other models of the company Harrier, Safari had undergone the homegrown crash test.

Tata Nexon EV BNCAP crash test results

The Tata Nexon EV has got a safety rating of five stars for for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP). It scored 29.86 out of the possible32 points in the adult occupant crash test by Bharat NCAP. It got 44.95 points for the child protection test.

The safety features of the Nexon EV includes six airbags, a seatbelt reminder for all seats, a pre-tensioner along with a load-limiter for front seats, and electronic stability control as standard across all models. For child protection, it is equipped with six airbags, a seatbelt reminder for all seats, and a pre-tensioner along with a load-limiter for front seats.

Meanwhile, the Tata Punch EV has also received a 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test for adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP).

The homegrown safety organisation had tested the model in April 2024, and the results are applicable for all variants of the Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV BNCAP crash test results

The Tata Punch EV is currently the BNCAP’s highest rated car. Even though, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari are all 5-star rated, but their scores are a mite lower than the Punch EV’s.

The Tata Punch EV scored 31.46 points out of 32 for AOP in BNCAP’s tests – 14.26/16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.6/16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

The Punch EV secured 45 points out of a maximum of 49 in the Child protection test, and 23.95 out of 24 points in the dynamic tests. It received a full 12 on 12 in the CRS (child seat restraint) segment, and 9 out of 13 in vehicle assessment.

It features six airbags, ABS and ESC, three-point seat belts for all seats, and ISOFIX mounts as standard across all variants for safety of passengers.

The Tata Punch EV is currently offered with two battery options: a 25kWh battery with a 315km range (MIDC) and a 35kWh battery with 421km MIDC range. The price of the EV starts from Rs 10.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.49 lakh.