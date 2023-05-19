Tata Nexon EV owner asks company to take back her car! Know the reason

Tata Nexon is one of the popular EVs offered in India till date. The prime reason for the success of the SUV is the reliability and safety of the SUV. Even though there are many happy users of the Nexon EV, there are some owners who have faced issues with the car. The issues are related to the drop in range of the car.

Recently, a Tata Nexon EV owner has shared her bitter experience with the range of the EV. The user named Carmelita Fernandes shared her issues on Twitter and asked the company to “take her car back”.

According to the post shared by Carmelita, she had problems during her two trips to Pune from Mumbai. In the first time, she faced battery issue on the SUV which was later replaced by the dealership. Secondly, the user complained that the charging stations st Food Mall and Turbhe did not work. She also claimed that Tata’s ZConnect Support did not offer any support. The toll-free number 18008332233 of Tata also did not work, claimed the user.

As expected, Tata Motors was quick to provide its response to the user.” Hi, we would really like to help you with this. Kindly provide your contact information, dealer details and Location details via DM, so we can have the concerned team contact you for further assistance,” tweeted Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited.

Given the infrastructure of EV platform in India, it is too early to comment on the situation. Currently, EVs are mostly considered by Tier1 and Tier 2 city buyers. As the charging stations for EVs are less, it causes anxiety among the owners about the range. However, the prospect of EV cars will increase in the future and we are quite sure about it.

Nightmarish experience @TataMotors_Cars on my 2 trips to Pune fm BOM. 1st time battery issue (replaced by @RudraMotors). 2nd time Tata charging stns at Food Mall & Turbhe didnt work! ZConnect Support doesn’t support. Tata Toll Free 18008332233 doesn’t work. Pls take my car back! pic.twitter.com/i8JaZmtIDO — Carmelita Fernandes (@SocialCarmelita) May 14, 2023

Tata Nexon EV Key Specs

The Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 under 10 seconds.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 143 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The EV gets adjustable regenerative braking and can accelerate from 0-100 in under 9 seconds. The EV gets three modes- eco, city, and sports.