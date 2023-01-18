Tata Nexon EV gets price cut up to Rs 85K in India, new prices start at Rs 14.49 lakh

Tata Motors has reduced the prices of the Tata Nexon EV in India. This development has come forward after the launch of Mahindra XUV400 in India. The XUV400 EV might be the only competitor that the Nexon EV and EV Max in the domestic market. The Nexon EV gets a price cut up to Rs 85,000. Sans the price cut, the Tata Nexon EV price starts from Rs 14.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.99 lakh.

We have mentioned about the prices of the Tata Nexon earlier and after the price cut below.

Tata Nexon EV Variant Old Price New Price Prime XM Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Prime XZ+ Rs 16.30 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh Prime XZ+ (Lux) Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Max XM (3.3kW) Rs 16.49 lakh Max XZ+ (3.3kW) Rs 18.34 lakh Rs 17.49 lakh Max XZ+ Lux (3.3kW) Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh Max XM (7.2kW) Rs 16.99 lakh Max XZ+ (7.2kW) Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Max XZ+ Lux (7.2kW) Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV Max gets an increased range through a software update. The new range of the Tata Nexon EV Max is 453km and this is 16km more than the previous range. Earlier, the Tata Nexon EV Max had a range of 437km. As the increased range is a result of software update, the current owners of the Nexon EV Max will also have the benefit.

Nexon EV Max/ Price key spes

The Tata Nexon EV Max gets a 40.5 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 143 PS and 250 Nm of torque. The EV gets adjustable regenerative braking and can accelerate from 0-100 under 9 seconds. The EV gets three modes- eco, city and sports.

On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV Prime gets a 30.2 kWh battery pack that offers a power of 129 PS and 245 Nm of torque. The EV can accelerate from 0-100 under 10 seconds.