Tata Nano might relaunch soon in India an electric avatar

Few years ago, the Tata Nano was the most affordable car offered by the company in India. However, due to lack of demand, Tata had to close the manufacturing of the Tato Nano. However, according to recent reports, the company might be thinking to relaunch the Nano soon. The new Tata Nano will be an EV and not an ICE powered car, said the reports.

The new Tata Nano EV might be an entry-level EV offered by the company, and will be an affordable option for entry-level car buyers. Currently, Tata Motors has the largest fleet of electric vehicles (cars) on road. The company might be planning to strengthen the segment further with the launch of Nano EV. The Tiago, Tigor and Nexon EV (Prime, Max) are currently offered by the company in India.

If the Nano EV launches in India, it will get major upgrades (apart from the battery and motor). The new Nano might get a new platform along with upgraded cabin features (as compared to the ICE version). However, we might get a similar design of the Nano (as it was iconic). The motor offered on the car will be smaller than the other Tata EV cars. The range of the car might be around 200 km.

We would like to know more details about the Tata Nano EV by the company. The manufacturer has already announced to launch 10 models in the next five years.

For those who are unknown, the Tata Nano was launched with a price tag of Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in 2008. However, the car was discontinued in 2018 due to low sales. It is important to mention that the Nano has been a part of many households in India and the owners take pride in having one.