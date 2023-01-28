Tata Motors price hike to be implemented this February, Things you should know

Tata Motors will be hiking the prices of its cars and it will be implemented from February 2023. The recent price hike will be due to rise in input costs and regulatory changes. The price hike will be implemented on passenger vehicle like Tata Altroz, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Tata Harrier. The average increase in the price of the vehicle will be around 1.2 percent.

This year (i.e. 2023) we have already seen a price hike in various automobile manufacturers and Tata Motors is the new name in the list. There are various factors that makes the manufacturing of cars costlier. Preliminarily it is the cost of a car increases due to rise in raw material cost, rise in production cost as well as exchange rates. On an other hand, if a company invests in research and development, it increases its production cost too. The car manufacturer had even officially told about the reasons of hike.

The price hike will be implemented on the ICE variants of various car models of the company. Even though there is a price hike in the car models, Tata Motors enjoys a huge customer base and we hope that the price hike will not negatively impact the company. Tata Motors is currently stressing on manufacturing EVs. The manufacturer had recently started the delivery of Tata Ace EV.

The price of the Ace EV is Rs 9.99 lakh and the initial deliveries have been made for e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies. The Tata Ace EV was launched in May 2022. The mini truck is based on Tata’s EVOGEN platform and gets a single electric motor. The cargo volume of the container truck is 208 cubic cubic feet. It has a payload capacity is up to 600 kg. It has a grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascent in fully loaded conditions. The power generated by the motor is 36 BHP while the peak torque is 130 Nm. The new model is claimed to offer a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system.

The vehicle supports regular and fast charging system. The EV can be charged via a standard 15A socket in a home environment. When a regular charger is used, 20% to 100% charging can be achieved in 6-7 hours. Whereas the Ace EV can be charged up to 10% to 80% charging in 105 minutes with a fast charger. Tata Ace EV comes with IP67 rating. This makes this commercial vehicle water and dust resistant.