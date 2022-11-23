Tata Motors launches updated Tata Tigor EV in India, gets improved range and new features

Tata Motors has launched the updated Tata Tigor EV in India. With this latest update, the Tata Tigor EV gets more mileage than its predecessor. Certain features which were earlier limited to the Tata Nexon EV are now available in the Tata Tigor EV. The prices of the new generation of the Tata Tigor EV start at Rs 12.49 lakh.

The Tata Tigor EV continues to be powered by the same powertrain which was available earlier. The EV now gets a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor that produces 75hp of power and 170Nm of torque. The EV can accelerate from 0-60 in just 5.7 seconds. The battery pack is a 26kWh lithium-ion unit and is rated IP67 water resistant. The range of the EV is now 315km which is 9km more than the outgoing model.

The new Tata Tigor EV now gets a four-level regen braking which was earlier limited to the Tata Nexon EV Prime/ Max. The regeneration starts from Level 0 to Level 3. While Level 0 offers no regeneration, Level 3 regeneration offers the strongest regeneration. The regeneration feature helps to increase driving range of the car during heavy traffic conditions or down slopes/ hill. When it comes to charging, the EV can be charged from 0-80 percent in a matter of 60 minutes

Other important features of the Tata Tigor EV include features like cruise control, an indirect tyre pressure monitoring system through smartphone app, smartwatch-integrated connectivity features and much more.

The Tata Nexon EV is now available in four variants XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux. The XE variant replaces the XM variant. While the XE variant costs Rs 12.49 lakh, the XT and XZ+ variants cost Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 13.49 lakh. On the other hand, the XZ+ Lux variant is the top variant and costs Rs 13.75 lakh.

Tata Motors offers a warranty of 1,60,000km or 8 years on the battery and on the motor of Tigor EV.