Tata Motors introduces sunroof in the Tata Altroz, price starts at Rs 7.90 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Tata Altroz sunroof version in India. The sunroof feature has been added to the hatchback after the introduction of the same in the CNG variant. The sunroof variant of the Altroz ICE variant starts at Rs 7.90 lakh. The variant is introduced from the mid-spec XM+ trim. The introduction of the sunroof in the Altroz makes it equivalent to the Hyundai i20 as it offers a sunroof too.

The sunroof variants include petrol engine as well as diesel engine variants. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox (90hp). The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine is also paired with 6-speed DCT gearbox and offers 86hp. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine offers 110hp.

The 1.2 P XM+ (S) trim is the most affordable variant and costs Rs 7.90 lakh. The 1.2P XZA+O (S) variant is the most expensive variant with the 1.2 litre NA engine and costs Rs 10.56 lakh.

The 1.2 Turbo XZ+ (S) and 1.2 Turbo XZ+ (S) Dark costs Rs 9.64 lakh and Rs 10.00 lakh respectively. On the other hand, the diesel variants range from Rs 9.25 lakh to Rs 10.74 lakh.

Tata Altroz was launched in the CNG guise few days ago.

The Tata Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine that is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback generates 88hp of power and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode. In the CNG mode, the hatchback generates 77hp of power and 103 Nm of torque respectively. The engine of the car can start directly in the CNG mode. The Altroz CNG gets dual-cylinder 30-litre tanks which are present under the boot floor.