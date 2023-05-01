Tata Motors hike the prices of its cars in India, Check latest prices here

Advertisement

Tata Motors has hiked the prices of its cars offered in India today. The price hike has been implemented from today (May 1). We have mentioned the price of the cars below.

Tiago– The prices of Tiago now range from Rs 5.6 lakh to Rs 7.20 lakh for the petrol manual variant. On the other hand, the Tiago automatic variant ranges from Rs 6.9 lakh to Rs 7.76 lakh.

Tiago NRG ranges from Rs 6.67 lakh to Rs 8 lakh while iCNG variant ranges from Rs 6.5 lakh to Rs 8.10 lakh.

Altroz– The Altroz now ranges from Rs 6.6 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh for the petrol variant. The turbo petrol variant costs between Rs 9.09 lakh to Rs 9.79 lakh. The diesel variant now costs between Rs 8.14 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh.

Tigor– The prices of Tigor now range from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 7.99 lakh for the petrol manual variant. On the other hand, the Tiago automatic variant ranges from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 8.59 lakh.

The iCNG variant ranges from Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh.

Nexon– The Nexon SUV ranges from Rs 7.79 lakh to Rs 12.44 lakh for the petrol manual variants. The diesel variants cost between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 13.84 lakh. The automatic variants (both petrol and diesel) now cost between Rs 9.54 lakh to Rs 14.49 lakh.

Punch– Tata Punch micro SUV has worked wonders on the sale figures of Tata cars since its launch. The Punch costs between Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.51 lakh.

Harrier– The manual variant costs between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 21.76 lakh. However, the automatic variant costs between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 24.06 lakh.

Safari– The Tata Safari is the most premium SUV offered by the company and it is powered by a Diesel engine. Both manual, as well as automatic variants, are offered in the car. The manual variant costs between Rs 15.64 lakh and Rs 22.71 lakh. However, the automatic variant costs between Rs 19.76 lakh and Rs 25.01 lakh.

Also read: Simple One Electric Scooter With 236km Range To Launch May 23