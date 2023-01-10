Tata Motors begins delivery of Tata Ace EV in India, priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Tata Motors has started the deliveries of Tata Ace EV in India. The price of the Ace EV is Rs 9.99 lakh and the initial deliveries have been made for e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies. The Ace EV will be introduced initially in ten cities of the country. A full charge offers a range of 154km on the Ace EV.

The Tata Ace EV was launched in May 2022. The mini truck is based on Tata’s EVOGEN platform and gets a single electric motor. The cargo volume of the container truck is 208 cubic cubic feet. It has a payload capacity is up to 600 kg. It has a grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascent in fully loaded conditions. The power generated by the motor is 36 BHP while the peak torque is 130 Nm. The new model is claimed to offer a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system.

The vehicle supports regular and fast charging system. The EV can be charged via a standard 15A socket in a home environment. When a regular charger is used, 20% to 100% charging can be achieved in 6-7 hours. Where as the Ace EV can be charged up to 10% to 80% charging in 105 minutes with a fast charger. Tata Ace EV comes with IP67 rating. This makes this commercial vehicle water and dust resistant.

The regenerative braking recharges the battery during the application of brakes and while coasting and moving downhill. The EV has an aero deflector that helps to improve range by reducing drag resistance. It also has a 7-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear parking camera.

For those who are unknown, Tata Motors had launched the ICE Tata Ace in 2005. It is available in petrol and CNG variants and the prices start at Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom).