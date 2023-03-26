Tata Harrier facelift spotted while testing in India, might offer a petrol variant

Tata Motors is currently planning to launch the facelifted model of Harrier SUV. The Tata Harrier facelift has been spotted multiple times while testing and we hope the launch in soon. Recently, the facelifted model of Harrier was spotted in a heavily camouflaged state and was initially reported by carwale. Even though it is quite hard to spot the exact changes on the SUV we managed to spot few of them.

The facelifted version of Harrier gets a bunch of features which include cosmetic as well as mechanical. The front grille seems different than the current generation of the SUV. The facelifted model will offer horizontal slats. The bumper section of the SUV remains the same though. The headlight of the SUV might be different too. The test mule had temporary headlights which were round in shape.

Along with changed headlight, the facelifted SUV will offer other components like LED DRLs as well as fog lamps. The side profile of the SUV seems more or less the same. We can expect different set of alloy wheels on the facelifted Harrier. The backlight of the Harrier facelift model might get an interconnected LED strip (similar to that of Harrier EV).

When it comes to internal features, the Tata Harrier facelift might get updated upholstery as well as multi-coloured ambient lighting. Currently, the SUV gets features like 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9-speaker JBL sound system, 7-inch digital TFT instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iRA connected car platform and much more.

When it comes to engine, we might get introduced to the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor which debuted in Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Harrier will continue to offer the 2-litre diesel engine. The engine produces 168bhp power while the maximum torque offered on the SUV is 350Nm. In terms of transmission, the SUV is either offered in 6-speed manual transmission/ 6-speed automatic transmission. Recently, the SUV was updated to BS6 Phase 2 norms.