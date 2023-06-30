Tata Harrier Facelift spotted in India, offers upgraded features and specs

Tata Harrier has been a popular SUV offered by Tata in the Indian market and a facelift of the vehicle is due.

Tata Harrier Facelift
Tata Harrier has been a popular SUV offered by Tata in the Indian market and a facelift of the vehicle is due. The Harrier facelift has been spotted ahead of its launch in India. The launch of the Harrier facelift is expected to be in October. The exterior, as well as the interior of the vehicle, have been spotted in the spy shots.

Initially published by Rush Lane, the exterior of the test mule could be seen with heavy camouflage. The front design of the SUV seems similar to the current edition of the SUV. It is expected that the Safari facelift will get a split headlamp design which will be slightly different than the current edition. The headlight design will be quite refreshed while the tail-lamps will be offered with a LED bar just like the Safari.

When it comes to the interior, the Harrier facelift will be offered with a touch-based panel for HVAC control and new AC vents. A new gear lever along with a rotary selector for drive modes can be seen. A two-spoke steering wheel, digital display and illuminated logo is also expected to be seen on the SUV.

In terms of engine, we hope that the SUV will be introduced with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This will bring the price of base variants lower. On the other hand, the SUV is expected to be offered with the same 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that offers 170hp power and 350Nm torque. It will be continued to be offered with 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

