Tata Harrier EV unveiled at Bharat Mobility Expo

Tata Motors has showcased eight new products at the Bharat Mobility Expo. The Tata Harrier EV is one of the products that was unveiled at the expo. The new Harrier EV looks sophisticated with its fresh special-looking Seaweed Green shade. The Harrier EV was first unveiled to the public at the 2023 Auto Expo in Delhi.

The price of the Harrier EV will likely be announced after its launch and its sale is expected to start in 2025.

The all-new Harrier EV is based on the new Activ.EV technology and gets an AWD layout. The Harrier EV might also be the first EV from Tata to debut an AWD layout with Activ.EV platform. It is said to pack all the new-age features including ADAS that will be offered with all new Tata products. The EV has a charging port at the front.

We don’t have official information on its powertrain details. But, reports have suggested that Tata might offer a tweaked powertrain with a bigger battery pack that will produce more output. Earlier, it was reported that the new Harrier EV can deliver a range of around 500 kms.

Moreover, the Harrier EV will have more cabin space in comparison to the ICE counterpart. The design of the production-ready model is expected to mostly similar to the version showcased at the Bharat Mobility stage.

Inside the cabin, the EV will feature an all-digital driver’s display and a 12.3-inch floating screen like the Nexon EV. It will also carry all the advanced features offered in other Tata EVS.

The company will reveal details about the Harrier EV soon before the launch that is slated for sometime next year.

Along with the Tata Harrier EV, Curvv, Nexon EV and Safari Black Edition, Nexon CNG, Altoz Racer were also displayed.