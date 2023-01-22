Tata Harrier EV scheduled to be launched in 2024, confirms automotive company

Tata Motors unveiled the electric version of Tata Harrier SUV at Auto Expo 2023 organised earlier in January. They also showcased a range of other products at the Auto Expo 2023 including CNG products, new EVs, concepts, and more.

The brand confirmed during the Auto Expo that the Harrier EV is scheduled to launch in 2024. Additionally, it is understood that the unit showcased at the biennial event is the model that will make it to the production line, albeit with a few expected minor tweaks.

Based on the carmaker’s Gen 2 EV architecture, the electric version of the Harrier SUV gets notable changes to set it apart from its ICE counterpart. Tata Harrier EV is said to come with a 360-degree camera and ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) for safety. The EV, as showcased at Auto Expo 2023 event will feature a blanked-off grille. It will be equipped with a new bumper and a triangular-shaped headlamp cluster as well as a faux skid plate.

The rear profile gets a set of refreshed LED taillights, an LED light bar running the length of the boot lid, ‘Harrier.EV’ lettering, and a new rear bumper with a tweaked skid plate. Also on offer are new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, Tata Harrier EV will have a 10.25-inch touchscreen information display. The SUV will come with a fully digital instrument cluster and a redesigned console. It will feature dual-tone upholstery seats.

The company has not revealed any details about the EV’s battery pack and driving range. However, the AWD layout hints at the possibility of one electric motor on each axle.

The Tata Harrier EV is expected to cost between Rs 22 to 25 lakh.