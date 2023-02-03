Tata Harrier and Safari Red Dark Editions to launch next month, to get ADAS features

The Tata Harrier Red Dark Edition as well as the Safari Red Dark Edition will be launched next month (March 2023) in India. Both the special edition of the SUVs has been showcased in the Auto Expo 2023 in January. The SUVs get some added features over the regular variants of the same.

What’s new

The Red Dark Edition of the Tata Harrier as well as the Tata Safari get an attractive all-black exterior finish with red highlights. The interior upholstery is red in colour and there are some new features too. Some new cabin features include 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera as well as a 7-inch instrument cluster. There will also be a presence of 9 speaker JBL sound system.

A red badging on the Red Dark Edition of Tata Harrier and Safari will distinguish them from Dark Editions. Additionally, red inserts are present on the front grille.

When it comes to safety, both SUVs get an upgrade in the form of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The safety features include autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, 6 airbags, rear collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, traffic sign recognition, door open alert, lane change alert,the lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

There will be no mechanical changes on the special edition of Tata Harrier as well as Tata Safari and it will be offered with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine. The engine produces 168bhp power while the maximum torque offered on the SUV is 350Nm. In terms of transmission, the SUV is either offered in 6-speed manual transmission/ 6-speed automatic transmission.However, the engine of the SUVs will be updated to the upcoming BS6 Phase 2 or RDE norms.

Meanwhile, the deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV have started in India. 2000 units of the EV were sold in the first batch and were delivered across 133 cities.