Tata EVs get up to Rs 3 lakh discount; Check offers on Nexon, Punch and Tiago EVs

After announcing the price cut on its ICE models, Tata Motors has now offered discount on its top selling EV models in India. As a part of the discount, the car manufacturer has slashed the rates of its cars is up to Rs 3 lakh. Post slashing the prices the Punch EV starts at Rs 10 lakh while the Nexon EV starts at Rs 12.5 lakh.

The benefits will be available on electric cars for the next few weeks and is not applicable on the Tigor EV as well as Curvv EV. The discount is applicable till October 31 and is a part of festive discount.

The highest discount is on the Nexon EV as it gets up to Rs 3 lakh discount. This particular model of the manufacturer is the highest selling EV and rivals with the likes of Mahindra XUV400 as well as MG ZS EV. Now the Nexon EV costs Rs 12.50 lakh. On the other hand, the Punch EV gets up to Rs 1.20 lakh discount during the offer period. The base variant of the SUV costs just under Rs 10 lakh. The smallest EV manufactured by Tata Motors is the Tiago EV and it is the most affordable EV too. The prices have been slashed by Rs 40,000. After the price cut, the entry-level of the EV costs Rs 7.99 lakh.

Apart from slashing the prices, the manufacturer has offered incentives for customers for the next seven weeks. The Tata EV customers can charge their cars free of cost for six months. The offer is valid for charging at any charging stations at Tata Power. For those who are unknown, Tata Power offers more than 5500 charging stations in the country.