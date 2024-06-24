Tata Curvv spied with panoramic sunroof ahead of launch

The Tata Curvv was recently spotted testing ahead of its expected launch around upcoming festive season this year. Tata Motors showcased the Curvv concept for the first time a couple of years ago and later its was recently previewed at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The crossover was seen testing on multiple occasion over time. This time the coupe SUV has been spotted testing once again with some new features. Let’s check some more details about it.

Tata Curvv spied: Exterior highlights

The Curvv will likely sport a similar front design as the recent SUVs like Harrier, Safari, Nexon, and Punch.ev. It will feature LED strip on top and dual-projector LED headlamps inside triangular clusters at the bottom. The highlight of the exterior design of the Coupe SUV is its sloping Coup-like roofline.

Like the Harrier, it will also be decked with muscular wheel arches and sleek connected LED tail lamps. The other features include a wide track, a shark fin antenna, and a prominent boot lid spoiler. Nwo, another feature has been added to the list, a panoramic sunroof, which has been confirmed with the latest spy images.

Tata Curvv spied: Interior highlights

The crossover will feature a minimalist theme with an all-black layout, along with a floating touchscreen infotainment display, a fully-digital instrument console, anew two-spoke steering wheel with a touch panel, and touch-based HVAC controls.

Other notable features expected to be included are powered ORVMs, push-button start, and wireless smartphone charging to name a few.

Tata Curvv spied: Expected powertrain specs

The coupe SUV is expected to arrive in both combustion and fully electric derivative. The EV version of Curvv is expected to get both single- and dual-motor setups. The former will get a front-wheel drive layout while the latter will get an all-wheel drive configuration. It will deliver around 400-500 km on a single charge.

The ICE version of Curvv is expected to be powered by a new 1.2-litre direct-injection turbocharged petrol engine that was showcased at Auto Expo 2023. This motor can push out 123 bhp and 225 Nm of peak torque. In addition, Tata will also offer the 1.5-litre diesel mill from the Nexon in the Curvv, producing 114 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. CNG variants of the coupe SUV are expected to join the lineup at a later stage.

