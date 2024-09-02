Tata Curvv launched in India, Gets a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the much anticipated Tata Curvv ICE model in India with an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh. While the base petrol variant costs Rs 9.99 lakh, the base diesel variant gets a price tag of Rs 11.49 lakh. All prices of the variants are introductory and will be revised in November 2024. For those who are unknown, the Curvv .EV prices start at Rs 17.49 lakh.

Prices of the Tata Curvv variants are mentioned below

Variant Turbo Petrol MT Hyperion GDi MT Kyrojet Diesel MT Smart 9.99 11.49 Pure+ 10.99 12.49 Pure+ S TBA TBA Creative 12.19 13.69 Creative S 12.69 13.99 14.19 Creative+ S 13.69 14.99 15.19 Accomplished S 14.69 15.99 16.19 Accomplished+ A 17.49 17.69

Tata Curvv ICE is available in eight attractive variants -Smart, Pure+, Pure+ S, Creative, Creative S, Creative+ S, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ A.

The Tata Curvv ICE gets three engine options- 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol, 1.2-litre TGDI Hyperion petrol as well as 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel. All engines get 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DCT transmission. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine offers 120hp of power while the 1.2-litre TGDI Hyperion petrol engine offers 125hp of power. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine offers 118hp of power.

When it comes to features of the car, the Tata Curvv ICE gets 12.3-inch infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, two-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger and much. The important features of the Coupe include panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, touch-sensitive HVAC panel and more. Safety features of the device include front seats, ADAS, 360-degree surround camera with Blind Spot Monitoring and much more.

In India, the Tata Curvv ICE directly competes with the likes of Citroen Basalt. Indirectly it competes with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder and many more.

(All prices are ex-showroom, India. In order to know the on-road prices kindly contact your dealership.)