Tata Curvv ICE and EV models to launch in India on August 7

Tata Motors ‘s upcoming product Tata Curvv will be launched in India on August 7, 2024. The Tata Curvv will be India’s first mass market SUV-coupe and will be offered in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and EV models. The coupe SUV will feature similar design as the recently facelifted Tata SUVs such as the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. It will likely feature connected LED DRL and LED tail lights setup. The headlights positioned on the front bumper and a grille for the ICE version. Meanwhile, the EV will get a closed off grille.

Along the sides, the Curvv showcases its coupe-style roofline, and teasers confirm the presence of flush-type door handles (first for a Tata).

Inside the cabin, the SUV is expected to feature some designs of the Tata Nexon and Harrier including a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. The other features expected on the Curvv includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, 9-speaker JBL sound system, powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety features on the Curvv include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that packs lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Powertrain

Tata Curvv ICE will likely come in a new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Tata is expected to offer the Curvv EV, which will likely be based on the Tata’s Acti.ev platform, with two battery packs, delivering a maximum range of approximately 500 km.

It is expected to support features such as DC fast charging, V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability, various drive modes, and adjustable energy regeneration.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to be launched first from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV in India. The Tata Curvv ICE will go on sale following the launch of the Curvv EV, and it could be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Curvv will take on the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.