Tata Curvv EV feature list leaked ahead of official launch in November

Tata Motors recently teased the new-age coupe SUV, the Curvv, in both ICE and EV versions. The Tata Curvv is all set to make its debut on November, as per reports. Now, a feature list of the upcoming Tata Curvv EV has leaked online ahead of its official launch.

The recent leaked images of the Tata Curvv has revealed that it will have a similar dashboard layout as the Nexon, Safari, and the Harrier.

As for the features, the Curvv EV will get a 12-inch Harman Kardon-sourced infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Arcade.EV and 15+ OTT apps support, and JBL-sourced nine speakers. It will also receive ventilated and powered front seats, leatherette upholstery, 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, wireless charger, and a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting.

Coming to the safety features and equipment, the Curvv EV will come loaded with six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree surround camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold function, all four disc brakes, iRA 2.0 connected tech, and a Level 2 ADAS suite with driver drowsiness detection. Our source also confirmed that the Tata Curvv EV has already undergone GNCAP and BNCAP crash tests and scored five stars in adult and child occupant protection.

The Tata Curvv is expected to be priced in the range of Rs. 18 lakh to Rs. 24 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, the first all-electric coupe SUV from Tata will compete against the MG ZS EV, Mahindra XUV400, BYD Atto 3, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

(Source: CarWale)