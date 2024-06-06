Tata cars discount June 2024: Avail discount up to Rs 1.25 lakh for this month

Tata Motors is offering discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh for its cars for a period of June 2024. Heavy discounts are available on the MY23 stocks for this month. Interested buyers can get up to Rs 1.25 lakh off this month. Speaking about the MY23 models, the Tata Safari and Harrier gets the highest discount (i.e. Rs 1.25 lakh).

Tata Safari

In the June 2024 discount, the MY2023 stocks of Tata Safari get benefits up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The three-row SUV is powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine and it offers 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic. The facelift models of MY2023 gets benefit of up to Rs 80,000.

Tata Altroz

For the petrol, diesel, and CNG variants of the Tata Altroz, discounts up to Rs 65,000 are available. The CNG model gets up to Rs 50,000 benefit. The car is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that produces 86hp of peak power and 113Nm of torque. The CNG model offers 77hp. The 1.5-litre diesel engine of the model offers 90hp and 200Nm.

Tata Harrier

In the June 2024 discount, the MY2023 stocks of Tata Harrier get benefits up to Rs 1.25 lakh. The two-row SUV is powered by 2.0-litre diesel engine and it offers 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic. The facelift models of MY2023 gets benefit of up to Rs 80,000.

Tata Nexon

The MY2023 gets benefit up to Rs 90,000. The Diesel models gets benefits of up to Rs 75,000. The facelift models of MY2023 gets benefit of up to Rs 60,000.

Tata Tigor

The unsold MY2023 units of Tata Tigor get benefits up to Rs 80,000. The sedan gets the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that is present on the Tiago. It is also available in a CNG automatic version.

Tata Tiago

Benefits on the MY2023 units of the Tata Tiago is up to Rs 85,000 on the petrol variant and up to Rs 80,000 on the CNG models. We get a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine on the car and it produces 86hp of power and 73hp of power while on CNG model. The company also introduced the Tata Tiago CNG AMT variant this year. It offers factory fitted CNG along with an automatic gearbox.