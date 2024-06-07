Tata Altroz Racer launched in India at a starting price tag of Rs 9.49 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the much awaited Tata Altroz Racer edition in India. The price tag of the new hatchback is Rs 9.49 lakh. This iteration of the hatchback is the most powerful version of the Altroz Racer. The car is the sportier version of the Tata Altroz and this will take on the likes of Hyundai i20 N Line.

The Altroz Racer edition is priced between Rs 9.49 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh ex-showroom in India and will be available in three trims- R1, R2 and R3. This new edition of the Altroz is not simply a hatchback with a paintjob but actually offers mechanical upgrade as well as cabin updates.

Tata Altroz Racer- What’s new in the hatchback

Tata Altroz Racer design is identical to the standard version but the paintjob on the car makes it stand out from the regular. Altroz Racer gets a racer badging on the front fenders and the front grille is revised. However, the 16-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged on the hatchback. The hatchback gets three paint options– Atomic Orange, Avenue White and Pure Grey. All the colour variants get contrastingly black finish along with white racing strips on bonnet and roof.

The Racer edition’s interior will remain unchanged except for the addition of black leatherette upholstery with ‘Racer’ graphics. Upholstery features contrasting orange stitching while the cabin offers orange ambient lighting.

The hatchback gets bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen with 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster. The other features include ventilated front seats, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, voice-assisted sunroof and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Altroz Racer will be powered by the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the iturbo. The engine produces 120 hp and 170 Nm and this is 10hp and 30Nm more than that. The tuning of the engine is similar to that of the Nexon SUV.

When it comes to the gearbox, the Tata Altroz racer gets a 6-speed manual gearbox and there is no option for an automatic gearbox option.