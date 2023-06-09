Suzuki V-Storm 800DE spotted while testing, does it mean an imminent launch in India

The Suzuki V-Storm 800DE has been launched in the oversea markets way back in November 2022. Now it seems that the motorcycle is going to be launched in India. The Adventure motorcycle has been seen while testing on the Indian roads and we are hoping that the bike will launch soon. The parallel-twin engine motorcycle sits above the V-Strom 650 XT.

The bike was spotted in a video posted by YouTuber Bunny Punia on the platform and was reported by Autocar India. The bike is expected to offer the same power output as its international variant.

We have mentioned the details of the Suzuki V-Storm 800DE below.

Engine: The Suzuki V-Storm 800DE is powered by a 776cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that offers 84hp power and 78Nm torque. There is also a presence of a bi-directional quick shifter on the bike. The motorcycle is offered with a 20-liter fuel tank which makes it a perfect tourer.

Hardware: When it comes to hardware, the Suzuki V-Storm 800DE gets 21/17-inch wire-spoke wheels. The braking on the motorcycle is handled by 310mm discs at the front and 260mm at the rear. The accessories that are offered on the motorcycle include crash protection, auxiliary lights, wider windscreen and much more. The ground clearance of the bike is 220mm while the suspension travel is 220mm too. The weight of the bike is 230kg while the seating height is 855mm.

Electronics: The motorcycle gets a dedicated Gravel mode which helps the riders to perform well in off-road conditions. Additionally, the motorcycle gets a 5.0-inch colour TFT dash along with USB charging port. A Dual-channel ABS system is offered on the motorcycle and the rear ABS can be switched off.

The price of the motorcycle is expected to be a huge concern for the company. If the company places the price aggressively, the Suzuki V-Storm 800DE can be a good tourer.