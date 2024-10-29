Suzuki Hayabusa recalled in India, Know why

Suzuki has issued a recall for 1056 units of its popular bike, Hayabusa in India. The company has recalled these units as a part of this recall campaign over a front brake issue. The affected units owners will be contacted by the company.

According to the company, there is a issue in the front brake that migth become hazardous in some situations. The statement released by company reads, “the front brake lever play increases, in the worst case, the lever contacts with the throttle grip and the braking distance increases.”Which means the front brake lever sometime becomes so soft that it might come all the way in and touch the accelerator without returning enough stopping power. It might prove dangerous as the issue causes the braking distance to increase.

The existing third-gen Hayabusa comes equipped with Brembo Stylema calipers up front that bite onto a pair of 320mm discs. Although not outright sharp, the bite is nice and progressive and the overall stopping power is significantly improved over its predecessor. The main highlight of the Hayabusa has always been the engine. Its 1,340cc, inline four-cylinder motor, which produces 190bhp and 142Nm, is not just profoundly punchy and thrilling but also utterly smooth and tractable which makes this one of the nicest supersports to buy and live with.

With a price tag of Rs. 16.90 lakh, ex-showroom, the Suzuki Hayabusa is also one of the most value-for-money big bikes available in India.