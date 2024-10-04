Suzuki GSX-8R sports motorcycle launched in India, gets a price tag of Rs 9.25 lakh

The Suzuki GSX-8R sports motorcycle has been launched in India and it costs Rs 9.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The motorcycle shares the same engine as the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE that had launched earlier this year.

Suzuki GSX-8R details

The Suzuki GSX-8R gets a 776cc parallel twin motor that offers a peak power of 82hp. On the other hand, the maximum torque offered by the engine is 78Nm. The engine is the same one that is offered in the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. However, the tuning of the engine is different and is suited for ADV. We get a 6-speed gearbox on the motorcycle along with a bi-directional quickshifter (as a standard accessory).

When it comes to the design of the motorcycle we get a new design language which is compact in nature. The LED headlamp is vertically stacked and there are small indicators on each sides. In terms of features, we get a ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, multiple ride modes along with ABS. In terms of brakes, the motorcycle gets 310mm dual discs at the front while the rear is a 240mm single rear disc.

The tank capacity of the bike is 14 litres while the kerb weight is 205kg. The motorcycle gets cast aluminium wheels that get Dunlop RoadSport 2 tyres. Suspension is taken care by Showa USD fork at the front and Showa monoshock at the rear. Colours on the motorcycle include Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

In India, the motorcycle will be competing with the likes of Aprilia RS 660, Kawasaki Ninja 650, as well as Triumph Daytona 660.