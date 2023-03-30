Suzuki announces the Burgman electric scooter in India

It seems that the Scooter manufacturers (with ICE engines) are taking it quite seriously about entering EV space in India. Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced the launch of its first electric scooter in India. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer will launch the Suzuki Burgman in a new electric avatar.

The official images of the Burgman electric scooter has been out and if looks quite identical to its ICE sibling. The Burgman electric was spotted in India as well as other markets while testing. The key aspect about the Burgman electric is that it will offer a swappable battery instead of fixed battery. However, the capacity of the battery is still unknown. Sources have revealed that a lithium-ion battery pack on the scooter will offer a range of 44km in a single charge if ridden at 60 km/h. This means that the real-world range will be more.

While the peak power offered by the scooter is 4.0 kW while the torque is 18 Nm. The scooter will be powered by an AC synchronous electric motor.

The dimensions of the scooter are 1825mm x 765mm x 1140mm (length x width x height). The seat height of the scooter is 780mm while the kerb weight is 147 kg