SUVs that you can be purchased under a budget of Rs 10 lakh in India

Sports Utility Vehicle or SUVs have become quite popular in India in the last decade. Not only do they (SUVs) provide comfort but also offer reliability when it comes to bad roads (which are quite common in India). Given the budget constraint of an average middle-class Indian, mini SUVs or crossovers have become popular.

Advertisement

Considering a budget of Rs 10 lakh in India, users can easily get a decent SUV. Most of the SUVs offered under Rs 10 lakh are sub 4m in length and are value for money too.

We have mentioned below the list of popular SUVs that can be bought in as budget of Rs 10 lakh.

Maruti Fronx

The latest compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki costs between Rs 7.46 lakh and Rs 13.13 lakh. As many as 6 models of the car (including 2 automatic variants) are available under Rs 10 lakh. Given the fact that the car offers a mileage of more than 20kmpl, it can be an ideal choice for users.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is be offered in two engines- 1.2 litre K-Series DualJet, Dual VVT engine and a 1.0-litre K-Series turbo Boosterjet petrol engine. The 1.2 litre engine produces power of 89bhp and torque of 113Nm. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 99bhp of power and 147.6Nm of torque

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has been a popular choce of buyers since its launch in India. It will be wrong not to point out the impact of the car on the overall sales of Tata cars. Currently, the Tata Nexon starts at Rs 7.80 lakh. As many as 4 variants (including a automatic variant) of the car is available under Rs 10 lakh.

In terms of power, the Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel or 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The diesel engine produces a maximum power of 110 hp while the petrol engine produces a maximum power of 120 hp.

Maruti Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza currently costs between Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 14.14 lakh. However, users can get base three variants of the car under Rs 10 lakh and it includes a CNG variant too.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a new generation engine as compared to its predecessor. The new 1.5 litre K-Series mild-hybrid petrol engine is the same as that of the new Ertiga. The engine generates a power of 103 PS and a torque of 137Nm.

The CNG variant offers a maximum power of 89PS and peak torque of 121Nm (while running on CNG). On the other hand, the maximum power offered on petrol mode is 101PS while the peak torque is 136Nm.

Tata Punch

Apart from Nexon, the Tata Punch has been a popular SUV among buyers opting for Tata cars in India. Currently, the Tata Punch starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.52 lakh. More than 20 variants of the car are available for the buyers in India.

Tata has equipped the Punch with a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. According to ARAI, the mileage of the Tata Punch goes up to 18.97 kmpl.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is currently priced between Rs 7.72 lakh and Rs 13.18 lakh in India. Users get three variants of the SUV under Rs 10 lakh.

The Hyundai Venue gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 115hp of power and 250Nm of torque. Apart from that Venue gets 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines.

Kia Sonnet

The Kia Sonnet costs between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 14.89 lakh in India. As many as four models of the SUV are available under Rs 10 lakh.

The engine options include 1-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Mahindra XUV300

Users get two models of Mahindra XUV300 under Rs 10 lakh in India. The prices of XUV300 range between Rs 8.41 lakh and Rs 14.60 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV300 is offered in W4, W6, and W8 trims and there are a total of 19 variants available in the line-up. There are three engines offered in the compact SUV- a 1.2L Petrol, 1.2L Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engine.

Apart from the above mentioned SUV models, users can also opt for Renault Kiger,Nissan Kicks as well Nissan Magnite.