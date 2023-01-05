Sony-Honda unveil their new EV- Afeela, deliveries of the cars to begin from 2026

Sony and Honda have come forward to unveil their new EV- Afeela. The Afeela EV has been announced by Yashuhide Mizuno, CEO of the joint EV at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas. The prototype of the Sony-Honda Afeela seems to be quite identical to the Vision-S prototype that was earlier showcased by the company. It is quite hard to distinguish between the Vision-S and the Afeela EV.

When it comes to the design of the EV, the concept electric car has the form of a stylish sedan. The sides of the electric car are clean while the front headlights are LED. The wheels of the car get an unusual design in the form of metal panels. It is important to mention that the EV does not have door handles or wing mirrors. The Afeela gets sleek cameras in place of wing mirrors. In terms of colour options, the Afeela EV gets a silver theme along with black paint on the upper part.

Some of the important features that are offered on the car include PlayStation integration as well as various subscription services.

The battery on the Afeela EV is expected to be as large as 100 kWh and the expected range of the car is 500km. There will also be a presence of high tech sensors, cameras, LIDAR sensors, semi-autonomous driving as well as many more. The production of the cars will be at one of the 12 manufacturing facilities of Honda present in North America. While booking of the Afeela EV will commence from 2025, the launch of the same will be in 2026.

Even though the company has remained tight-lipped about the pricing of the EV, the car is expected to cost $100,000 for the top end variants. The launch of the Afeela EV will be initially in U.S. followed by Japan, Europe and other markets.