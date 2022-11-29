Sony and Honda to launch a new EV as a joint venture

The tech giant, Sony, and the Auto manufacturer, Honda, have seemingly come together under the name, ‘Sony-Honda mobility. Both companies have come up with a joint venture and have decided to step into the market of Electric vehicles together. The planned Sony-Honda EV can expect a launch somewhere in the year 2025. The two companies are sure to ensure that their first EV together, stands out in the market.

The chairperson of Sony Honda mobility, Yasuhide Mizuno, said that the aim of this joint venture is to develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network that would like to offer. The model is likely to be a modified version of the PS5 gaming console that will allow access to various sources of entertainment.

Izumi Kawanishi, the president of Sony Honda mobility said that in order to make the riders enjoy the space in their cars, they need to create such a space where the riders do not need to drive. He also acknowledged the fact that it is going to take a considerable amount of time in order to make that happen. In an interview, Kawanishi made it clear that it is looking to use the features of Sony’s entertainment elements in the Sony Honda EV to compete with Tesla in the EV marketplace.