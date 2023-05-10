Skoda to launch its first EV- Enyaq iV India by March 2024

Advertisement

Skoda is all set to introduce its first electric vehicle in India by 2024, reported Autocar India. The EV will be Enyaq iV and it is based on the VW’s MEB born-electric platform. Keeping in mind of the performance of the Skoda Enyaq iV, the company will decide the upcoming line-up for India.

The Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV will be based on VW Group’s MEB born-electric platform. The platform is shared by Volkswagen ID 4 and Audi Q4 e-tron crossovers. In terms of dimensions, the Skoda Enyaq iV will measure 4648mm in length, 1877mm in width and is bit smaller than the Skoda Kodiaq. When it comes to sitting arrangements, the SUV will be a 5-seater rather than being a 7-seater.

The Enyaq is currently under testing in India and it is specifically the Enyaq iV 80x. The SUV is powered by 77kWh battery and supports up to 125kW DC fast charging. There are dual motors on the SUV. While one motor is present on the front axle the other is present on the back axle. The powertrain of the e-SUV is AWD and total power generated is 265hp. The company claims that the Enyaq iV 80x needs just 6.9 seconds to go from 0-100kmph. The range of the SUV is 513km.

On the other hand, Volkswagen is testing ID 4 SUV and it shares the same underpinnings as the Skoda Enyaq iV. The Volkswagen ID.4 is already available in the international markets. There are two versions of the ID.4 available for buyers.

The single-motor variant is expected to come with a 77 kWh battery. The peak power offered by the car is 201 hp, while the maximum torque is 310 Nm. On the other hand, the dual electric motor model will be a powerful variant and churn out 295hp of power. While the single-motor variant will be an RWD, the dual-motor variant will be an AWD car.

Also read: Kia Seltos Facelift To Get A Panoramic Sunroof Along With ADAS Features