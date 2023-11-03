Skoda Superb unveiled across global markets, check what’s new

Skoda has unveiled the next generation of Skoda Superb across the globe. The fourth-gen Superb is offered in sedan as well as estate. We do get multiple engine options including petrol, diesel and PHEV.

The Skoda Superb 4th Generation will offer slimmer headlights as well as tail lights as compared to the older generation. Even though the overall silhouette remains the same we do get an update in grille and bumpers. In terms of dimensions, we get the new car 40mm longer as well as 10mm taller. The boot space on the sedan is 645 litres while in the estate we get 690 litres.

When it comes to the dashboard, we get two outer dials for control seat heating and interior temperature. The centre dial can be used to regulate infotainment, fan speed, air-conditioning, drive models etc.

Under the hood, the new Superb offers a range of engine options. The base model will feature a 1.5-liter TSI mild-hybrid petrol engine that generates peak power of 150hp. It will be paired with a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Mid and higher variants are equipped with a 2.0-liter petrol TSI unit available in two configurations, either 204hp or 265hp. Both get 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. However, the 265hp variant will get an all-wheel drive system.

There is a diesel engine on offer. Buyers can choose from 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces gets 193hp or 150hp (four wheel or two wheel). or a 1.5-litre TSI engine coupled with 25.7kWh battery. The 2.0-liter diesel engine gets 193hp. However, the plug-in hybrid version combines a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine with a 25.7kWh battery and offers 204hp power. Skoda claims that Superb PHEV variant offers 100km range in electric mode. It can be recharged at rates up to 50kW (DC). The battery can be charged from 10-80 percent in 25 minutes.

