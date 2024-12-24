Skoda Superb gets massive year-end benefits of up to Rs 18 lakh

Skoda India has announced its year-end discounts for its car models. The premium sedan, the Superb is getting a massive discounts of up to Rs. 18 lakh. The Toyota Camry rival will get the benefit for a limited period and may vary depending on the stock availability. The discounts can be availed in terms of ash and insurance benefits.

Skoda Superb discount

Skoda India currently offers the Superb in a single top-spec L&K variant. The price of the premium car starts at Rs. 54 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can get the above-mentioned Skoda Superb discounts in cash and insurance benefits. With up to Rs 18 lakh discounts, the effective price of the Skoda Superb after all the benefits can be as low as Rs 36 to Rs 38 lakh. For reference, one can purchase top-spec Skoda Slavia for the discounted amount from the Superb’s value.

Meanwhile, the carmaker is planning to introduce two new models, the new-gen Kodiaq and the Octavia RS at the Bharat Mobility Expo in the coming month.