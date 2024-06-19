Skoda Slavia gets discount of up to Rs 94,000, Price now starts at Rs 10.69 lakh

Skoda India has reduced the price of the Slavia in the country. Earlier, we talked about the price cut received by the Kushaq that made it cheaper by more than Rs 2 lakh in June. Now, the Slavia has also become affordable to purchase after getting discounts and benefits of up to Rs 94,000 this month. With the discount, the Slavia sedan is now available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 10.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Note that the discount offer is available for a limited time.

Skoda Slavia discount

The Skoda Slavia is offered in three variants, namely, Classic, Signature, and Prestige. It can be bought in both manual and automatic versions. The price of the base variant of the Slavia now starts at Rs. 10.69 lakh after a price cut of up to Rs. 94,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec Prestige AT variant now costs Rs. 18.69 lakh.For more details on the discount, you can visit the official website.

The automaker aims to make both models more accessible to a wider range of customers.

Meanwhile, the new variant is Skoda Kushaq Onyx AT variant has a price tag of Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Skoda Kushaq is available in two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque. When it comes to the Onyx AT variant, we get the 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI variant only. The fuel efficiency of the SUV is 18.09 kmpl.

Skoda India is also offering a huge discount on its Skoda Kushaq model. The Skoda Kushaq is now cheaper by Rs 2.5 lakh in the Indian market.