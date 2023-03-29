Skoda makes Kushaq and Slavia more affordable in India, new variants added

Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda has now made the Kushaq and Slavia more affordable in India. The carmaker has introduced the 1.5-litre engine in the ambition variants of Kushaq as well as Slavia. The 1.5-litre engine was earlier limited to Style trims.We expect an increase in sales figure due to the introduction in of new variants. The new variants of the Slavia as well as Kushaq are mentioned below. We have also compared them against their 1.0-litre engine variant.

Skoda Slavia

Variant Price Ambition MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Rs 12.99 lakh Ambition AT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Rs 14.29 lakh Ambition MT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Rs 14.94 lakh Ambition AT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Rs 16.24 lakh

Skoda Kushaq

Variant Price Ambition MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Rs 13.19 lakh Ambition AT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol Rs 14.99 lakh Ambition MT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Rs 14.99 lakh Ambition AT 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Rs 16.79 lakh

Both the cars are offered with same engine configurations- 1.0 litre TSI engine and 1.5-litre TSI engine. The Skoda Slavia/ Kushaq is powered by a powerful 1.0-litre TSI engine in 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission options. The engine offers 115hp of power and 178 Nm of torque. The other engine that is offered on the sedan is a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The engine generates a peak power of 150hp while the maximum power is 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre engine gets a 7-speed DSG transmission.

Recently, the Skoda Kushaq got an update in the form of Onyx Edition. The Onyx edition is slotted between the Active and the Ambition Classic trim levels. However, unlike the Monte Carlo Edition, it isn’t a top spec variant. The SUV is offered in a single 1.0 TSI engine that is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With the additional bucks that the company is charging for the SUV you do not have to regret as the new features include unique graphics and leatherette upholstery.

(NB: The prices mentioned in the article are that of ex-showroom Delhi.)