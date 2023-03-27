Skoda launches Kushaq Onyx Edition in India, Prices start at Rs 12.39 lakh

Skoda has recently launched the Onyx Edition of Kushaq in India. The prices of the SUV start at Rs 12.39 lakh. The Onyx edition of the Kushaq also gets some additional features over the variant it is based on. Apart from the cosmetic changes, the SUV does not get any change when it comes to the engine.

The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition is slotted between the Active and the Ambition Classic trim levels. However, unlike the Monte Carlo Edition, it isn’t a top spec variant. The SUV is offered in a single 1.0 TSI engine that is offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. With the additional bucks that the company is charging for the SUV you do not have to regret as the new features include unique graphics and leatherette upholstery.

The Skoda Kushaq Onyx Edition gets some attractive graphics that are present on the side s of the car. The graphics adds to the overall looks of the car and it makes it stand out of the existing models. However, we are not quite sure that the graphics offered in the SUV will be appreciated by everyone. When it comes to wheels of the SUV, we get 16-inch steel wheels that are present in the base Ambition variant. However, the wheels do get new design wheel covers. There is also a presence of cosmetic changes on the B-pillars of the SUV.

When it comes to the interior of the SUV, the Onyx Edition gets perforated leatherette seats with Onyx design. The floor mats, scuff plates, memory foam cushions also get a refreshed design. Some important features include LED headlamps, fog lamps with cornering function, rear wiper and defogger, auto climate control and much more.