Skoda Kylaq full price list revealed, most premium variant costs Rs 14.40 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq full price list has been revealed for Indian market and the pricing for the variants have also revealed. The manufacturer has also started the booking of the compact SUV in India from today. For those who are unknown, the Skoda Kylaq initial price is from Rs 7.89 lakh and it goes as high as Rs 14.40 lakh.

There are automatic and manual transmission options available in the SUV. The MT variant is available in Classic, Signature, Signature+ and Prestige trims. The above mentioned trims cost Rs 7.89 lakh, Rs 9.59 lakh, Rs 11.40 lakh and Rs 13.35 lakh. On the other hand, the AT variant are available in Signature, Signature+ and Prestige trims. The trims cost Rs 10.59 lakh, Rs 12.40 lakh and Rs 14.40 lakh respectively.

In terms of colour options, the Skoda Kylaq is available in seven options- Tornado Red, Brilliant Silver, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Lava Blue, Deep Black and Olive Gold.

The Skoda Kylaq is available in a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine only. The SUV is powered by a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI engine that is offered by the Volkswagen Group. The engine produces 115hp of maximum power and 178Nm of peak torque. There is an option for 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. In terms of acceleration, the car can go from 0-100 kmph in 10.5 seconds.

In terms of safety the new SUV is equipped with features like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and much more. Cabin features include two-spoke steering, climate control panel, keyless entry, wireless phone charger, 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay support wireless, single pane sunroof and much more.